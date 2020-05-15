Football: Four Sampdoria players who tested positive for coronavirus now negative, club says

ROME: Four players at Serie A side Sampdoria who tested positive for the coronavirus last week have now tested negative, the Genoa-based club said on Thursday (May 15).

"UC Sampdoria reports that the four players who previously tested positive for COVID-19 underwent two swab tests each and are currently negative," it announced, without giving further details or naming the players.

Serie A was suspended on Mar 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are due to begin group training sessions on Monday but no date has yet been set for the season to resume.



