Football: Four Sampdoria players who tested positive for coronavirus now negative, club says
ROME: Four players at Serie A side Sampdoria who tested positive for the coronavirus last week have now tested negative, the Genoa-based club said on Thursday (May 15).
"UC Sampdoria reports that the four players who previously tested positive for COVID-19 underwent two swab tests each and are currently negative," it announced, without giving further details or naming the players.
Serie A was suspended on Mar 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are due to begin group training sessions on Monday but no date has yet been set for the season to resume.
