Football: France coach Diacre aiming to match male counterparts at women's World Cup

CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES: Corinne Diacre is on a mission, and she does not have to look too far for inspiration as she prepares to lead host nation France into this year's women's World Cup.

This week marks 100 days to go until her team get the tournament under way against South Korea in Paris on Jun 7, and Diacre admitted there is plenty to learn from the successes of France's men at World Cups past.

After seeing 'Les Bleus' lift the trophy in Russia last year, being crowned women's world champions as well is the dream, but Diacre is doing everything to take the pressure off her side.

"There are lots of good things," Diacre said when asked what she could learn from the French men's victory in an interview with AFP at the national team base in Clairefontaine, in the south of Paris.

"I have spoken quite a bit with (coach) Didier Deschamps about the organisation of it. He has explained to me how they worked. There are some things I have partially copied, and others which I am not copying because they won't work for us, and in any case we don't have the same budget!"

Not only are France the reigning men's world champions, but they also won the World Cup as hosts in 1998, while Diacre also points to the success of the national women's handball team, who were crowned European champions on home soil last year.

However, the 44-year-old dismisses suggestions her side should be considered among the favourites to win the 24-team tournament, despite the presence of stars such as Lyon duo Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard.

"Just because we are the hosts does not make us favourites, although we would like to copy what the men did in 1998," she said.

FALLEN SHORT

Nevertheless, Diacre knows very well not to expect too much from her team, from bitter past experience.

France are ranked third in the world, behind only World Cup holders the USA and Germany. The country is also home to Europe's top club side in Lyon.

However, at international level France have too frequently fallen short. Recent examples include losing in the World Cup semi-finals in 2011 and quarter-finals four years later. They also lost to England in the last eight at Euro 2017.

"You can set objectives, but that does not mean you will reach them," said Diacre, who won 121 caps for her country as a defender.

Diacre was a great player and has been a trailblazer as a coach - she spent three seasons in charge of Clermont in the men's second tier before accepting the national team post in August 2017.

"For us, the World Cup began with 645 days to go, when I was appointed. So it is getting closer, but we are not restless because there is still a bit of work to be done."

Recent results do rather undermine her claim that the French are not among the favourites -- they have won eight friendlies in a row, most recently beating the USA 3-1 in January.

In the next week they will host Germany and Uruguay, with Diacre hoping her side keep getting better.

"We are gradually improving. The level we were at yesterday needs to be inferior to what it will be tomorrow," she pointed out.

In the meantime, she acknowledges that interest in the national team is growing, with nearly 23,000 fans watching the recent win over the USA in Le Havre. But, for her, that does not translate into pressure to succeed.

"The next two matches are sold out. It's nice to feel that enthusiasm from the people. But, honestly, there is no pressure. We have a World Cup to play at home, and it is up to us to make it great."

