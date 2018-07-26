Football: France's Pavard wins World Cup goal of the tournament

Sport

Football: France's Pavard wins World Cup goal of the tournament

Benjamin Pavard
France's defender Benjamin Pavard gestures at the townhall in his home town of Jeumont, northern France, on Jul 18, 2018, three days after French players won the 2018 World Cup final football match. (FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

PARIS: France right-back Benjamin Pavard has won the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament award for his stunning strike against Argentina, FIFA announced on Wednesday (Jul 25).

The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley spinning into the top corner to level eventual champions France's last-16 tie with Argentina at 2-2 in the 57th minute.

France went on to win the game 4-3 before beating Croatia in the final on July 15.

Pavard's effort won a public vote to be named the best of the 169 goals scored in the tournament, seeing off competition from Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero's free-kick against Japan and Luka Modric's goal in Croatia's group-stage thumping of Argentina.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark