Football: France still sweating over Mbappe's fitness for Portugal game

REUTERS: France striker Kylian Mbappe faces a late fitness test ahead of their Nations League A Group 3 clash away to Portugal, coach Didier Deschamps said on Friday (Nov 13).

The Paris St Germain forward missed Les Bleus's 2-0 home defeat by Finland with a thigh injury that made his presence for the Portugal trip on Saturday uncertain.

"He's going to do the first part of the training session tonight on his own and for him, and others, we'll assess tomorrow morning," Deschamps told a news conference.

Defenders Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard and forward Kinglsey Coman missed the Finland game, which ended France's 12-match unbeaten streak.

The world champions are second in the table on 10 points, behind Europan champions Portugal on goal difference.

Both teams shared the points in a goalless stalemate in the first group meeting at the Stade de France last month.



