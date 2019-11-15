Football: Frankfurt lose appeal against fan ban for Arsenal match

Eintracht Frankfurt will not be allowed to sell tickets to their fans for this month's Europa League match at Arsenal after losing their appeal against a UEFA sanction.

European soccer's governing body charged the Bundesliga side with several offences during their Group F game against Portugal's Vitoria last month, including a late kick-off, crowd disturbances and acts of damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frankfurt were already under a suspended sanction and UEFA then banned them from selling tickets to away supporters for their next two European games, which the club then appealed.

"Eintracht fans' two-match away ban has been upheld after UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body rejected the Eagles' appeal on Wednesday (Nov 13) evening," Frankfurt said on their website.

"Eintracht are therefore prohibited from selling tickets in any category for the UEFA Europa League group match at Arsenal on Nov 28. Eagles supporters were banned from attending the Group F match at Standard Liege earlier this month."

