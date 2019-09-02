Football: Frankfurt's Rebic joins AC Milan in switch with Silva

BERLIN: Eintracht Frankfurt's Croatian forward Ante Rebic is on his way to AC Milan on a two-year loan in a swap with Portugal's Andre Silva, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday (Sep 1).

"The two clubs have reached agreement and if all goes well Andre Silva will be wearing the (Frankfurt) eagle on his shirt while Rebic will be in Milan," said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic, adding that the deal is subject to medicals for both players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rebic had made clear to Frankfurt management his desire for a move to Italy's Serie A, said Bobic, speaking late Sunday after the club's 2-1 Bundesliga win against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

"It was his big wish to go to Italy and launch himself into a new challenge," he said of Rebic, 25, a losing World Cup finalist with Croatia in 2018.

Unsettled Silva, the 23-year-old Portuguese international, has also been seeking a move. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.