Football: Freiburg crush Hoffenheim to leapfrog Bayern

BERLIN: Freiburg midfielder Janik Haberer hailed a "great day" for the Bundesliga minnows as they beat neighbours Hoffenheim 3-0 to continue their dream start to the season.

"It is a great day for us and our fans, it is always special to win a derby," said Haberer, who joined Nils Petersen and Christian Guenter on the scoresheet as Freiburg crushed Hoffenheim.

The win leaves Freiburg in third and sees them leapfrog perennial champions Bayern Munich, who were held to a 1-1 draw at league leaders RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Christian Streich's side have now won three of their opening four games, with only Bayern and Borussia Dortmund having scored more goals so far.

"Our primary goal is still just to avoid relegation, but it is a great feeling to be so high up the table," Haberer told Sky.

Freiburg were ruthless in the first half and deserved their two-goal lead at the break.

Guenter swept in the opener after a darting run in from the left wing on 11 minutes, and Petersen had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before the half hour mark.

Haberer doubled the lead on 38 minutes, picking out the bottom corner brilliantly from the edge of the area.

Hoffenheim, who had shown only flashes of danger in the first half, were caught napping when an unmarked Petersen poached the third goal on the hour mark.

In Saturday's later game, promoted side Paderborn look to pick up their first win of the season when they host David Wagner's Schalke.