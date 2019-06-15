Football: French teenager Diaby joins Bayer Leverkusen from PSG

PARIS: Teenage winger Moussa Diaby has joined German outfit Bayer Leverkusen from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Friday (Jun 14).

The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League.

PSG, trying to balance the books to avoid Financial Fair-Play sanctions from UEFA, were paid a reported fee of 15 million euros (US$16.82 million) for the French youth international.

"I'm very curious about Germany, the special kind of football there, the great stadiums, and of course it's also great to be playing with Bayer04 in the Champions League," said Diaby.

The Frenchman made 34 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season, scoring four goals.