Football: Fulham appoint caretaker Parker as permanent boss

LONDON: Fulham have appointed caretaker boss Scott Parker as their head coach on a permanent basis, the relegated Premier League club said on Friday (May 10).

Parker replaced Claudio Ranieri on an interim basis in February after the Italian failed to turn around a dismal season and lasted only 16 league games, winning three.

Advertisement

Performances improved under Parker, who led them on a three-match winning streak in the league, but the former England international was unable to turn the team's fortunes around fast enough to ensure top-flight safety.

"Scott was brave to accept a very difficult challenge in February when appointed as our caretaker manager," Fulham owner Shahid Khan said in a statement.

"Since that time, day by day, whether in training or on matchday, we've undeniably become a better football club."

"Scott will now have another challenge to face, and that is to return Fulham to the Premier League. I fully believe Scott is more than up to the task."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fulham host Newcastle United in their final game of the season on Sunday.

