Football: Fulham back in Premier League after playoff final win over Brentford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Fulham returned to the Premier League a year after relegation as two extra-time goals from full-back Joe Bryan gave them a 2-1 win over Brentford in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Bryan spotted out-of-position Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who was anticipating a cross from his deep free-kick, and cleverly drove the ball into the bottom corner before making sure of the win with a second goal three minutes from the end of the second period of extra time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Henrik Dalsgaard pulled one back for Brentford in the final seconds.

