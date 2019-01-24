Football: Fulham's Kamara suspended indefinitely after arrest

LONDON: French striker Aboubakar Kamara has been indefinitely suspended by Fulham after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage following a fight at the club's training ground.

"Police were called to a training ground in New Malden, shortly after 17.00hrs on Monday, 21 January to reports of a fight," read a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

"Officers attended. One man, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of ABH and criminal damage."

The 23-year-old forward has been involved in a series of unsavoury incidents in recent weeks.

Kamara enraged manager Claudio Ranieri by defying orders to take a penalty, which he missed, in a vital clash in the fight for Premier League survival against Huddersfield last month.

"It is unbelievable, he did not respect me, the club, the team and crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right. I want to kill him," said Ranieri at the time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Kamara then reportedly came to blows last week during a yoga session at the club's training ground.

Kamara has not even been included in Ranieri's squad for recent defeats by Burnley and Tottenham.

"The club is grateful for the swift attention and action by the Metropolitan Police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday," said Fulham in a statement.

"The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.

"We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment."

Signed from French side Amiens in 2017, Kamara scored seven goals to aid Fulham's promotion to the Premier League last season and has five goals in 15 appearances this season.