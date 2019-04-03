Football: Fulham win can be springboard for FA Cup semi, says Watford's Garcia

REUTERS: Watford's commanding win over Fulham in the Premier League can act as a springboard for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers, manager Javi Gracia has said.

Watford were in complete control against Fulham on Tuesday, with goals from Abdoulaye Doucuoure, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia sealing a 4-1 win.

The result condemned Fulham to relegation and ensured Watford reached their best points tally in the top division since the 1986-87 campaign.

"To achieve 46 points is the best amount in the Premier League and I think it's amazing," Gracia told reporters, adding that the win was "the best way to prepare for the semi-final".

"It will be a tough game (against Wolves), but we know we are able to beat anyone. We have to be demanding with ourselves, and in this way, we are able to win as well."

