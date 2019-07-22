Football: From Spain to China? Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has huge offer, say reports

As reports emerge on the imminent departure of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale from the Spanish club, there has been talk of China as his potential destination.

According to the Telegraph, Chinese club Beijing Guoan are prepared to make Bale the highest-paid player in the league’s history and that the club has made its intentions clear.

Guoan, reported to be among the wealthiest clubs in China, has about 10 days to sign Bale with the transfer window deadline for the Chinese league on Jul 31.

According to the Mirror, Guoan has put a £1m-a-week package on the table, while there has been interest from French champions Paris Saint Germain.

The deal was described as “tax-free” by the Sun.

Bale, 30, struggled to hold down his place in the starting side last season, amid tensions with manager Zinedine Zidane, who came out and said Madrid were working on offloading the Welshman.

"He wasn't included in the squad because the club is working on his departure... that's why he didn't play," Zidane told a news conference after Bale was left out of the 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Bayern Munich in Houston.

Bale’s agent called Zidane “a disgrace” for forcing Bale out.

The player was criticised by the Spanish media last season after failing to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus as Madrid came third in La Liga last season, 19 points behind champions Barcelona.

Zidane, however, said there was nothing personal in his decision to deem Bale surplus to requirements.

"There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done. I've not got anything against him," Zidane added.