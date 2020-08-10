Football: Germany bans fans from soccer matches until at least end of October

BERLIN: The health ministers of Germany's federal and state governments have agreed to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga soccer matches until at least the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source told Reuters on Monday (Aug 10).

The Bundesliga season restarted in mid-May after a suspension of more than two months, becoming the first European league to resume under strict rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

