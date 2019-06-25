Football: Germany star Marozsan set for World Cup comeback

BERLIN: Germany and Olympique Lyon star Dzsenifer Marozsan is set to make a return to World Cup action in Saturday's last-eight clash with Sweden after missing three games with a broken toe, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said on Tuesday (Jun 25).

The 27-year-old broke her toe in Germany's opening game, a 1-0 win against China, prompting fears that she might miss the rest of the tournament.

Yet at a press conference on Tuesday, coach Voss-Tecklenburg said that she was "very optimistic" that Marozsan would return for Saturday's quarter-final.

"We may decide on the day of the game whether Dzsenifer can play from the start or whether we will bring her on in the course of the game," said Voss-Tecklenburg, 51.

Marozsan returned to team training last week, and had considered playing in Germany's 3-0 win against Nigeria in the second round.

"I told the coach that I am ready, but it was good that I didn't play. The more time I have, the more my toe can heal," she said after the game.

Marozsan has scored 32 goals in 91 appearances for Germany, and has won three UEFA Champions League titles with Lyon.

Last season, she was voted player of the year in France's Women's Division 1.