Football: Germany star Marozsan to miss Spain clash

BERLIN: Germany's star player Dzsenifer Marozsan has been ruled out of her side's crucial Women's World Cup clash with Spain on Wednesday (Jun 12) due to a foot injury, assistant coach Britta Carlsen said.

Marozsan, 27, suffered a blow to her right foot during Germany's opening 1-0 win over China last Saturday, leading to doubts over whether she could play in a potentially decisive Group B game on Wednesday.

"Dzsenifer will definitely not play," Carlsen told German breakfast TV show ARD Morgenmagazi on Tuesday.

Playmaker Marozsan is considered to be among the best players in the world. Last season, she helped Olympique Lyon to a third consecutive Women's Champions League title and was crowned player of the season in France women's elite division.

Wednesday's game looks likely to decide which team wins Group B, with both sides keen to avoid second place and a potential last-16 meeting with title holders USA.