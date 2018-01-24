Football: Germany with France, England draw Spain in new Nations League

LAUSANNE: World champions Germany will face France and the Netherlands while England were on Wednesday (Jan 24) drawn with Spain and Croatia in the new UEFA Nations League designed to replace friendlies.

Italy will seek to restore pride after their failure to reach this year's World Cup when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Poland, while Wales will play Denmark and the Republic of Ireland.

UEFA have devised the format to counter criticism of meaningless international friendlies. The 12 highest-ranked teams have been placed in League A and drawn in four groups of three. Below them are three other 'Leagues'.

The last League A group contains Belgium, Switzerland and Iceland.

"I am more than happy," Joachim Loew, the Germany coach, told AFP with a touch of sarcasm after being paired with the French and Dutch. "Finally, we have a little luck in the draw.

"It's super interesting. These are interesting games for our fans," Loew added, banging the drum for the new competition. "Fewer friendlies and more competitive matches, I like that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Interest in friendlies has dropped a great deal in recent years. The fans want something at stake."

England manager Gareth Southgate concurred.

"The whole concept of this tournament is that you play high-quality matches and competitive matches, so that criteria is fulfilled with the group that we're in," he said.

"It's good to test ourselves in these games."

Fernando Santos, coach of European champions Portugal, believes the new tournament will benefit football across all levels.

"One of the positives with this competition is more games between teams of a similar standard," he said.

"Some countries knew they would always struggle to get to a World Cup or a Euro, and they will now have another reason to invest in grassroots development and, of course, all European football will benefit from that."

For new Wales manager Ryan Giggs, this competition provides a quick opportunity to take revenge on Ireland, who knocked them out of Euro qualifying following a 1-0 win in Cardiff in October.

"I think there will be plenty of motivation there for the players - it was a pretty disappointing night," he said.

The competition will initially be contested across 16 groups of three or four teams, with 12 teams each in Leagues A and B, 15 in C and 16 in D.

The matches will be played in September, October and November of this year. The League A group winners will contest a 'final four' on Jun 5-9, 2019 to determine the tournament winner.

The bottom teams in each group in the top three leagues will be relegated, the top teams in each group in the bottom three leagues will be promoted.

But there is also the carrot of four places in Euro 2020, one for each league. The best four teams in each league who have failed to gain one of the 20 spots on offer in the traditional European qualifiers, will play off in late March 2020.

