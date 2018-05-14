Football: Gerrard keen to channel Klopp at Rangers

GLASGOW: New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to establish the same brand of attacking football at the club as Juergen Klopp has brought to Liverpool and says Celtic's days of strolling to the Scottish Premiership title are over.

The former England captain, who had been coaching Liverpool's Under-18s after hanging up his boots two years ago, was named Rangers manager earlier this month and was tasked with ending Glasgow rivals Celtic's recent domination.

Rangers have won a record 54 Scottish league titles but are still recovering from the financial problems that saw them reformed in the bottom tier of Scottish football in 2012.

They finished third in the Premiership for the second straight year after returning to the top flight in 2016, while 'Old Firm' rivals Celtic claimed a seventh successive title.

"When you look at the style of football that Juergen Klopp plays, I think every fan in the world loves watching that," Gerrard said in a Question and Answer session in Dubai as part of a Liverpool club function.

"He's been absolutely massive for the club."

Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for his boyhood club during 17 years at Anfield, formally takes charge of Rangers on Jun 1 and said he was looking forward to getting started.

"Celtic have had it their own way for far too long," added Gerrard, who will bring former Anfield team mate Gary McAllister to Ibrox with him as his assistant.

"This is a massive opportunity for myself and Gary McAllister to go to a huge football club and try to improve things in Glasgow.

"We go up to Glasgow and we will give it our best."

