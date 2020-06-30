Football: Getafe finally get a win to boost Champions League hopes

MADRID: Getafe kick-started their bid to finish in the top four in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 at home on Monday (Jun 29) thanks to two goals from striker Jaime Mata to earn their first victory since March.

Mata opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute and restored their lead in the 83rd after Adnan Januzaj had levelled in the second half for Sociedad, who are also bidding to qualify for Europe's elite competition.

The victory took Getafe into fifth place in the standings on 52 points, two behind Sevilla who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot in fourth.

Sociedad, meanwhile, slumped to a fourth successive defeat and were left seventh in the table on 47.

