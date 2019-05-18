Football: gfay'He made mistake': Brazil coach will talk to Neymar over fan clash

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil coach Tite admitted that superstar striker Neymar had "made a mistake" when he clashed with a fan in France but that didn't deter him from including the world's most expensive player in his Copa America squad.

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was banned for three matches for lashing out at a spectator following PSG's shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final earlier this month.

His ban will not, however, affect his appearance in the Copa America which Brazil will host from next month.

"He made a mistake but I want to talk to him face to face," said Tite as he named his squad on Friday (May 17).

Brazil also included injured defender Thiago Silva in their squad.

PSG's Silva, 34, has been suffering from a knee issue since mid-April but Brazil's physio Fabio Mahseredjian said the former captain could be in a "good condition" by May 28.

There was no space for Tottenham's Champions League star Lucas Moura despite his hat-trick in last week's semi-final second leg against Ajax or for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior.

Everton winger Richarlison is included in the 23-man group after an impressive season in the English top flight.

One of the most notable absentees was that of Liverpool's Fabinho despite his key role in his team's push to the Champions League final and the runners-up spot in the Premier League.

Tite instead opted for Fernandinho, one of Manchester City's driving forces in their Premier League triumph but who had been widely criticised for his performance in the 2-1 quarter-final loss to Belgium at the 2018 World Cup.

"It was a very difficult choice. Fernandinho knows his responsibilities.

"It's the most difficult squad I have ever had to put together."

Eight-time winners Bazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Fagner (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Eder Militao (Porto/POR)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Manchester City/ESP), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Allan (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan/ITA), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Everton (Gremio), David Neres (Ajax/NED), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ENG)