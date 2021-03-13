Football: Gladbach crisis deepens with 3-1 loss at Augsburg

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Augsburg on Friday (Mar 12) to suffer a fourth straight Bundesliga loss and stay in 10th place as their hopes of a European spot fade.

Gladbach, who face Manchester City on Tuesday in their Champions League last-16 return leg trailing 2-0, have now lost six straight games in all competitions since coach Marco Rose announced late last month his departure at the end of the season to join Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach, without a win in the Bundesliga in seven games now, were the better team in the first half and deserved a goal but wasted several good chances, including when captain Lars Stindl sent his 38th minute penalty wide.

Augsburg went in front when Ruben Vargas headed in at the near post in the 52nd minute but Gladbach drew level through Florian Neuhaus 16 minutes later.

Their joy lasted until the 76th minute when Marco Richter stabbed in the winner for the hosts.

Andre Hahn then added a third goal by completing a quick break in the 89th with a superb chip over keeper Yann Sommer.

Gladbach's hopes of playing European football next season are all but gone with the team on 33 points, six behind Borussia Dortmund who are in sixth place which leads to Europa League qualification. Augsburg are 13th on 29 after 25 games.

