Football: Gladbach out to wreck Real Madrid's last 16 hopes

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach are out to wreck Real Madrid's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (Dec 9) as the German visitors look to pull off one of their best results in Europe since their glory days in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Heading into the last round of matches, Gladbach are surprise leaders in Group B, a point ahead of both Shakhtar Donetsk and Real, who are third.

Real must beat the Germans in Madrid to guarantee a last-16 berth, although a draw would see both sides advance should Shakhtar lose away to Inter in Milan.

Madrid have made it out of the Champions League group stage in every season since missing out on the competition in 1996/97, but a defeat will spell elimination for Zinedine Zidane's side.

"We have the best starting position of all the teams in the group and we have earned it thanks to our efforts," Gladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer said Tuesday before flying to Spain.

Gladbach will qualify as group winners with a victory, but will also go through with a draw or even a defeat if Inter and Shakhtar draw in Wednesday's other Group B game.

The Germans got to the European Cup final in 1977, losing to Liverpool who then beat them in the following season's semi-finals.

However their more recent forays into the modern Champions League have seen them bow out in the group stage in 2015/16 and again in 2016/17.

"We have a 'final' in front of us," said coach Marco Rose.

"We're all looking forward to it, but we know how difficult the task will be.

"We will have to defend with zeal and passion, but with our qualities, we will have opportunities to score."

Gladbach's attack will be spearheaded by their French duo of Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea.

Thuram scored twice in the 2-2 home draw against Real, while Plea has scored five Champions League goals, including a hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition of Shakhtar.

Gladbach are without defender Tony Jantschke, who has a hip injury, left-back Ramy Bensebaini, quarantining with the coronavirus, and attacking midfielder Jonas Hofmann, out with a leg injury.