Football: Gladbach see off Eintracht to reclaim Bundesliga top spot

BERLIN: Borussia Moenchengladbach scrambled to a 4-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (Oct 27) to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga and move a point clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Marcus Thuram tapped in a Breel Embolo cutback in the 28th minute and Oscar Wendt drilled in the Foals' second goal on the stroke of halftime as they looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory.

Frankfurt, however, sprung to life after the break and took control of the game.

They cut the deficit through Danny Da Costa on the hour and missed a string of golden chances to level with Japan international Daichi Kamada the main culprit.

Gladbach's Nico Elvedi punished their wastefulness with a looping header in the 75th minute but Frankfurt were not yet done, bouncing back again with Martin Hinteregger's glancing header.

But they had no response after Denis Zacharia fired in from 16 metres from a fine Lars Stindl pass and Gladbach hung on to hand Frankfurt their first loss in the last five league games.

Gladbach shook off VfL Wolfsburg, who drew 0-0 with Augsburg earlier on Sunday, to move alone into top spot on 19 points.

Bayern, 2-1 winners against Union Berlin on Saturday, are on 18, with Freiburg and Wolfsburg on 17. Borussia Dortmund complete the top five a further point behind.

