Football: Gnabry fuels Sane rumours ahead of Estonia clash

BERLIN: Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry said on Monday (Jun 10) he would 'love' to see Germany teammate and Manchester City star Leroy Sane join him at Allianz Arena.

"I would love to have him at Bayern. I am having fun playing with him and he would be an improvement for our team," Gnabry, 23, told reporters ahead of Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier with Estonia on Tuesday.

Sane, also 23, has been heavily linked with a transfer to Bayern in recent weeks, having reportedly grown frustrated with a lack of game time under Pep Guardiola at City.

Gnabry, who has struck up an effective partnership with Sane in the national team this year, said he had spoken to his fellow winger about the rumours.

His admission comes after several Germany players spoke out about the potential transfer this week.

Bayern and Germany defender Joshua Kimmich urged Bayern to sign Sane last week, telling Bild newspaper he would "suit the club perfectly".

Midfielder Julian Draxler, meanwhile, joked last Tuesday he now greets Sane with Bayern's official club motto "Mia San Mia".

Asked on Monday whether he does the same, Gnabry admitted he and Sane have a special handshake.

"It's hard to show you what the handshake looks like when it's only me," he laughed.

Sane has remained tight-lipped about his future in recent weeks, but he scored in Germany's 2-0 win over Belarus in Borisov on Saturday, and is expected to start alongside Gnabry once again against Estonia.

After their annus horribilis in 2018, Germany have rediscovered their form this year, with Sane, Gnabry and Marco Reus leading the line in attack.

"The way the three of us rotate, with any one of us able to drop deep, makes it very difficult for teams to defend against us," said Gnabry on Monday.

"It didn't work out last year, but this year we are looking better. We have known each other for longer now, which makes it easier."

Germany remain unbeaten in three games this year, yet both Gnabry and assistant coach Marcus Sorg admitted on Monday they could have scored more goals against Belarus.

Sorg, who is standing in as head coach while Joachim Loew recovers from a recent accident, said his team wanted to "dominate" Estonia on Tuesday.

"We will have to break them first. They are a team built on a good organisation and structure," he said.