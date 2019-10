Football: Gremio bounce back from Libertadores exit with 3-0 win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Gremio bounced back from last week's Copa Libertadores elimination to easily beat Botafogo 3-0 at home in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

Maicon put the home side ahead in 12 minutes when he ran on to a clever pass from Luciano and shot past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Thaciano scored a second after 71 minutes with the simplest of finishes after Diego Tardelli's shot fell into his path.

Everton got a third from close range with 10 minutes remaining.

The win takes Gremio to within one point of sixth-place Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A. The Porto Alegre club are in seventh, while Botafogo are in 13th.