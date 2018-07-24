Football: Griezmann, Costa not included in Atletico's squad travelling to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Spanish club Atletico Madrid have left out nine first-team stars from their squad that will be headed for the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

Among the omissions are Diego Costa, Saul Niguez, Koke, Diego Godin, Jose Giminez, Sime Vrsaljko and Filipe Luis.

Advertisement

New signing Thomas Lemar, defender Lucas Hernandez and star forward Antoine Griezmann have been left out as well, after they led their country France to victory in the World Cup earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Vitolo, Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto and the long-serving Juanfran are the only recognisable names in the squad.

The squad list was revealed by the Spanish La Liga club on Twitter on Tuesday (Jul 24) afternoon.

📋SQUAD LIST@Simeone calls up 22 players for our tour in Singapore 🔴⚪🔴

Oblak

Adán

Dos Santos

Juanfran

Aitor

Solano

Montero

Tachi

Carlos Isaac

Rodrigo

Thomas

Vitolo

Carro

Óscar

Joaquín

Moya

Olabe

Mollejo

Correa

Gameiro

Vietto

Borja#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/S2vq8hmLsi — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 24, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diego Simeone's team will face English Premier League side Arsenal on Jul 26 and French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Jul 30 at the National Stadium.

Arsenal arrived in Singapore on Monday, with star names such as Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making the trip to Singapore.

Tickets to the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore can be purchased at the Sports Hub website.