Football: Griezmann, Costa not included in Atletico's squad travelling to Singapore
SINGAPORE: Spanish club Atletico Madrid have left out nine first-team stars from their squad that will be headed for the International Champions Cup in Singapore.
Among the omissions are Diego Costa, Saul Niguez, Koke, Diego Godin, Jose Giminez, Sime Vrsaljko and Filipe Luis.
New signing Thomas Lemar, defender Lucas Hernandez and star forward Antoine Griezmann have been left out as well, after they led their country France to victory in the World Cup earlier this month.
Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Vitolo, Angel Correa, Kevin Gameiro, Luciano Vietto and the long-serving Juanfran are the only recognisable names in the squad.
The squad list was revealed by the Spanish La Liga club on Twitter on Tuesday (Jul 24) afternoon.
Diego Simeone's team will face English Premier League side Arsenal on Jul 26 and French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Jul 30 at the National Stadium.
Arsenal arrived in Singapore on Monday, with star names such as Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making the trip to Singapore.
