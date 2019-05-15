Football: Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid

MADRID: French striker Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid he will leave them in the close season, the Spanish club said on Twitter on Tuesday (May 14).

The 28-year-old Griezmann has a contract until 2023 with Atletico, but has a buy out clause of €120 million (US$134 million) and has been the target of several approaches from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

"Antoine Griezmann has told the club he will not continue as a Rojiblanco (red and white, the club's colours) next season," the club said on Twitter.

Within a few moments the player himself then posted a video explaining himself.

"After speaking with Cholo (club coach Diego Simeone), then with Miguel Angel and the people in the hierarchy of the club I wanted to speak with you, the fans, who have always given me a lot of love," said Griezmann, wearing a plain black t-shirt with a simple white background behind him.

"I wanted to tell you I have taken the decision to leave," said the French 2018 World Cup winner.

"The truth is it has been difficult to take this route but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years."