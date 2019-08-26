Football: Guardiola hails Silva as 'one of the best players' he's ever seen

BOURNEMOUTH: Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva as "one of the best players" he has ever seen after the Spanish midfielder inspired Manchester City's 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday (Aug 25).

City captain Silva was involved in all three goals as the champions clinched their second Premier League win of the season.

The 33-year-old's assists for Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling underlined how much he will be missed when he leaves City at the end of the campaign.

City boss Guardiola was quick to salute Silva's masterclass on his 400th appearance for the club.

"He played incredibly well. David in this kind of game - with a defence so deep and with such few spaces - is so good," Guardiola said.

"He's one of the best players I've ever seen."

Sterling's clinical strike took the City winger to six goals in four appearances this term and Guardiola praised the 24-year-old's latest crucial contribution.

"We didn't create so many chances today, but Raheem is still scoring goals, which is good for us," he said.

City had to ride their luck at times as Ederson made several fines saves for the visitors before they wrapped up a win that took them to second place -- two points behind leaders Liverpool.

"It was a tough game, we knew it would be. We have seven points. We should have nine, but it's OK," Guardiola said.