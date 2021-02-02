Football: Guardiola says Aguero still weeks away from return after COVID-19

LONDON: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is out of COVID-19 isolation but still weeks away from returning, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday (Feb 2).

The Premier League leaders' all-time top scorer tested positive for the new coronavirus early last month and has not started since October due to knee surgery ruling him out early in the campaign.

The Argentine posted a message on Twitter on Sunday, however, saying he was now fully recovered.

"I was at the club's gym today, and soon I'll be back training with my team mates. Can't wait," he said.

Guardiola ruled Aguero out of Wednesday's trip to Burnley and indicated the player would have to be patient.

"When one guy suffers COVID it can take weeks to feel better. He is still not training on the field," the manager told reporters.

"He started to move a little bit yesterday so he will need a few weeks to come back.

"But it's important that he is negative, this is the most important thing, he's healthy again and now he can come back again. It's important for us to have him back here."

City are three points clear of second placed Manchester United and four ahead of champions Liverpool, with a game in hand over both.

Guardiola said City had no fresh injury concerns, with Nathan Ake and Kevin De Bruyne remaining sidelined.

City have won 12 games in a row in all competitions and Guardiola has never lost against Sean Dyche's Burnley in 12 meetings, winning 11.

"The past is nothing. Every team is a new chance, a new challenge, to do a good game," said the Spaniard. "What happened in the past, I don’t pay zero attention. It is about tomorrow, what we have to do to beat them. That is only my concern."

