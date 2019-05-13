Football: Guerrero the main man as Internacional cruise to 3-1 win

PORTO ALEGRE: Internacional’s Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero scored one goal and had a hand in another as they beat Cruzeiro 3-1 in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday (May 12).

Nonato headed Inter ahead in the 31st minute after Guerrero’s free kick came back off the woodwork only for Dede to bring Cruzeiro level nine minutes before halftime.

Guerrero got Inter’s second 10 minutes after the restart before Rodrigo Moledo added a third with seven minutes left.

Inter’s Andres D’Alessandro missed a penalty for the home side midway through the second half, while Edilson was sent off late on for the visitors.

The result leaves both teams in mid-table with six points from four games.

