DORTMUND, Germany: Teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Norway's Haaland, 19, scored either side of Neymar's equaliser for the visitors as the Brazil forward made his first appearance since February 2 after recovering from a rib injury.





Advertisement