Football: Haaland's stoppage-time goal gives Dortmund win at Fortuna

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund substitute Erling Haaland headed a stoppage-time winner to give them a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday and keep their slim Bundesliga title hopes alive.

Norwegian Haaland scored with the last action of the game to lift second-placed Dortmund to 66 points, with leaders Bayern Munich on 70 before they host Borussia Moenchengladbach later.

Dortmund never hit top form and survived several scares before Raphael Guerreiro volleyed in just past the hour. His effort, however, was cancelled by a VAR review for handball.

Fortuna, in the relegation playoff spot, twice hit the post through Steven Skrzybski, first in the 82nd minute with a low shot and eight minutes later again after breaking clear.

But Haaland made sure of a last-gasp win when he rose high to connect with a Manuel Akanji cross.

