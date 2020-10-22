Football: Hakimi becomes seventh Inter player to test positive for COVID-19

MILAN: Defender Achraf Hakimi has become the seventh Inter Milan player to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Champions League match at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Wednesday (Oct 21), the Serie A club said in a statement.

"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," said the club. Inter signed the 21-year-old Morocco international from Real Madrid earlier this year.

Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Ashley Young and Ionut Radu have also tested positive.

