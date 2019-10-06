Football: Hazard off the mark as Real increase lead at top

Eden Hazard finally scored his first goal for Real Madrid as his side beat second-placed Granada 4-2 in a highly entertaining game on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

MADRID: Eden Hazard finally scored his first goal for Real Madrid as his side beat second-placed Granada 4-2 in a highly entertaining game on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Karim Benzema put Real ahead in the second minute after an incisive pass from Gareth Bale, while Hazard lobbed Granada keeper Rui Silva at the end of the first half to score for the first time since 100 million-euro move from Chelsea.

The Belgian turned provided for Real's third goal, cutting in from the left wing and laying the ball off for Luka Modric to drill into the top corner in the 61st minute.

Granada struck back in the 69th when Darwin Machis scored a penalty after a clumsy foul from Real goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and reduced the deficit to one goal with a close-range strike by Domingos Duarte following a corner.

Real sealed the win with a goal in stoppage-time from substitute James Rodriguez, moving on to 18 points after eight games. Granada are second on 14.

