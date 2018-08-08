Football: Henderson in contention for opener, says Klopp

LONDON: Liverpool will give skipper Jordan Henderson every chance to be ready for Sunday's (Aug 12) Premier League opener against West Ham United despite the midfielder only returning to pre-season training just three days ago, manager has Jurgen Klopp said.

Henderson, who helped England to a fourth-placed finish at the World Cup, impressed his manager with his fitness levels and played 20 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 pre-season win over Torino.

"We have to see how he reacts. But it is Hendo, so to be honest in the first session it looked like he trained for the whole three weeks," Klopp told the club website.

"He's experienced enough not to bring himself in difficult situations where he has to run two or three miles in two minutes.

"I have no clue what we will do at the weekend."

