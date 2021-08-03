Football: Henderson out of Man Utd training camp after contracting COVID-19

LONDON: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the club's training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of contracting COVID-19, the Premier League side said on Monday.

The 24-year-old is continuing to recover from prolonged fatigue as a result of testing positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago, the club said in a statement, adding that he is expected to return to training soon.

Henderson made 26 appearances for United last season and was called up to England's European Championship squad in June, but was forced to withdraw with a hip injury.

United start their 2021-22 season on Aug. 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

