Football: Henry to work for Belgium at Euros

BRUSSELS: Thierry Henry is rejoining Belgium’s coaching staff for the European Championship where he will serve again as one of coach Roberto Martinez’s assistants, the Belgian football association said on Sunday (May 30).

Henry, 43, worked on Martinez’s staff from mid-2016 until just after the World Cup in Russia, where Belgium finished third.

The former World cup winner then went to Monaco as coach and later to Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer before returning to working as a television pundit in Britain.

“We are delighted that Thierry can join us for the Euros,” a statement quoted Martinez as saying.

“His tournament experience and international football know-how is great added value to our staff. Thierry knows almost every player and staff member and it feels only natural that we can carry on the story started in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup and its bronze-medal conclusion.”

“It’s an honour and privilege to be called to help Roberto and the rest of the staff for the upcoming European Championship," former France international Henry said. "It’s a continuation of an unfinished story and we will give everything for a successful outcome.”

Belgian are drawn in Group B with Denmark, Finland and Russia.

