Football: Hertha Berlin humbled at home by Eintracht

BERLIN: Eintracht Frankfurt brought Hertha Berlin back down to earth on Friday, beating them 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium to claim their first Bundesliga win of the season.

Hertha began their campaign with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen but were outclassed in the first half as Frankfurt raced into a 2-0 lead in a meeting of two sides who finished in mid-table last season.

In front of around 4,000 fans - the limit allowed by local authorities - Andre Silva opened the scoring on the half hour after he was tripped by Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata in the area and he got up to convert the penalty himself.

Bas Dost increased Eintracht's lead with the simplest of goals six minutes later, the Dutchman outjumping the home defence to score with a towering header from Daichi Kamada's perfectly weighted free kick.

Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia made three halftime changes, bringing on Jhon Cordoba, Arne Maier and Deyovaisio Zeefuik, and it seemed to be working as his side took control of the match and created a flurry of chances.

However, it was Eintracht - held 1-1 at home by Arminia Bielefeld in their opening game - who scored again, Sebastian Rode curling a left-foot shot in off the foot of the post after he was left unmarked on the edge of the area in the 71st minute.

Hertha finally got on the scoresheet thanks to Eintracht defender Martin Hinteregger, who turned Jordan Torunarigha's cross into his own net.

