Football: Hertha sack goalkeeping coach over comments on migration, homosexuals

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin on Tuesday (Apr 6) sacked their goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry over comments he made about migrants and homosexuals days ago in a Hungarian newspaper.

Hertha said while they were satisfied with the work of former Hungary international Petry, his comments went against the club's positions on tolerance and diversity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The comments made overall do not reflect the values of Hertha," said club CEO Carsten Schmidt. "We thank Zsolt Petry for the work done and wish him all the best in the future."

Petry, who had been at the club since 2015, had criticised European migration policies in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper, saying Europe was a "Christian continent."

"I cannot understand how Europe could morally sink so low," he was quoted as saying.

He also said he could not understand why Hungary and RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi was speaking up for the rights of homosexuals. Petry apologised for his comments and accepted the club's decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I want to stress that I am neither homophobic nor against migrants," Petry said in the club statement. "I regret my comment regarding the migration policy, and want to apologise to all those people who seek refuge with us."

