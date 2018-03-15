Football: Higuain helps Juventus burst clear of Napoli in Serie A

MILAN: Gonzalo Higuain scored one goal and created another as Juventus pulled four points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A following Wednesday's (Mar 14) 2-0 win at home to Atalanta.

Argentina striker Higuain fired Juve ahead on 29 minutes in Turin in a fixture that was rearranged from last month when heavy snow forced the match to be postponed.

Higuain was involved again as the Italian league leaders sealed victory on 81 minutes when he laid the ball on for France midfielder Blaise Matuidi to sweep in his side's second.

The goal came shortly after Atalanta were reduced to 10 men after defender Gianluca Mancini collected a pair of bookings in as many minutes for fouls on Higuain and Giorgio Chiellini.

A run of 12 successive victories in Serie A has left Massimiliano Allegri's Juve on course for a record-extending seventh straight league crown, although they still must host Napoli at home on April 22.

Juve, who have finished as Champions League runners-up twice in the past three seasons, will discover their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

