Football: Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup at Southampton

LONDON: Holders Arsenal bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round as Gabriel's first-half own goal condemned them to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Saturday (Jan 23).

The Gunners' defence of the trophy they won by beating Chelsea last August ended with something of a whimper as Mikel Arteta's side struggled with repeatedly sloppy defending.

Southampton deservedly took the lead in the 24th minute when Kyle Walker-Peters drilled a low cross into the area and Gabriel inadvertently touched it past keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal could have fallen further behind with home striker Danny Ings going close for the hosts on several occasions.

The visitors did apply some second-half pressure but Southampton were comfortable as they held on to set up a fifth-round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

