Football: Holders Chelsea draw Man Utd in FA Cup fifth round

LONDON: Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-division side Newport County could meet Manchester City.

United defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week to record an eighth straight victory under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but face another tough tie after Monday's draw paired them with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside over the weekend.

Newport beat Premier League opponents Leicester in round three and could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay.

Only seven top-flight sides remain in contention, with Crystal Palace handed a trip to Doncaster and Watford away to Portsmouth or QPR, while Wolves and Brighton face fourth-round replays.

English FA Cup fifth round - Ties to be played from Feb 15-18:

Bristol City vs Shrewsbury or Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Millwall

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Swansea City vs Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or QPR vs Watford

Brighton or West Brom vs Derby