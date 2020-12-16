Football: Honours even in battle of the Inzaghi brothers as Lazio stumble again

LONDON: Simeone Inzaghi's Lazio dropped more points as his brother Filippo's Benevento frustrated their visitors to Campania in a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Tuesday (Dec 15).

Lazio raced into a first-half lead through a familiar source in Ciro Immobile and the Lazio forward will not score many better goals than his 25th-minute volley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Pasquale Schiattarella's strike on the stroke of halftime, another well-taken volley, levelled the scores.

The hosts, who had Schiattarella sent off in stoppage time, had the better of the chances to win it but had to settle for a draw.

After just one win in their last six games in all competitions, Lazio are languishing eighth in Serie A, with Benevento in 13th.

