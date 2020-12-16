Football: Honours even in battle of the Inzaghi brothers as Lazio stumble again

Sport

Football: Honours even in battle of the Inzaghi brothers as Lazio stumble again

Lazio's Ciro Immobile
Lazio's Ciro Immobile, left, scores his side's first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Lazio, at the Vigorito stadium in Benevento, Italy on Dec 15, 2020. (Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Simeone Inzaghi's Lazio dropped more points as his brother Filippo's Benevento frustrated their visitors to Campania in a 1-1 draw in Serie A on Tuesday (Dec 15).

Lazio raced into a first-half lead through a familiar source in Ciro Immobile and the Lazio forward will not score many better goals than his 25th-minute volley.

However, Pasquale Schiattarella's strike on the stroke of halftime, another well-taken volley, levelled the scores.

The hosts, who had Schiattarella sent off in stoppage time, had the better of the chances to win it but had to settle for a draw.

After just one win in their last six games in all competitions, Lazio are languishing eighth in Serie A, with Benevento in 13th.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark