Football: Howe backs Bournemouth to end goal drought

REUTERS: Bournemouth's goal drought in the Premier League is not a matter of concern for manager , Eddie Howe who has backed his attack to find form and is focusing on the positives such as consecutive clean sheets.

Bournemouth last scored in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last month and went through October without finding the net in three matches, which included a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal and goalless draws with Norwich City and Watford.

"In two of the last three games we've had really good chances, the Norwich game was a bad day in front of goal. But I back my attacking players," Howe told a news conference on Friday (Nov 1) ahead of Saturday's match against Manchester United.

"The clean sheets are a huge positive for us and something we needed. To be truly successful we have to tighten up defensively and the players have done really well."

United are seventh with 13 points - the same as ninth-placed Bournemouth - and Howe said it was crucial to get the home support buzzing if they were to get a result and leapfrog their opponents.

"Manchester United have played very well recently, they have quality players and a manager that's given them real stability," Howe said.

"We have to show more than our last home game and get the supporters on our side for this one."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with his young guns in many games this season but Howe is not far behind, with players such as 21-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and striker Dominic Solanke, 22, featuring in every game so far.

"We pride ourselves in giving young players an opportunity," Howe added. "I think that our young players will only continue to get better. A lot of them have very bright futures."

