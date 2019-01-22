Football: Huddersfield appoint Jan Siewert as head coach

LONDON: Premier League strugglers Huddersfield have appointed Jan Siewert as their new head coach following the departure of David Wagner, the club announced on Monday (Jan 21).

The 36-year-old has left his role as Borussia Dortmund's reserve-team coach and signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Terriers, who parted ways with Wagner last week by mutual consent.

"Huddersfield Town is delighted to announce the appointment of Jan Siewert as its new head coach," the club said in a statement on their website.

Wagner had held the same position as Siewert at Dortmund before he was appointed by Huddersfield in November 2015.

"We enjoyed tremendous success under our previous head coach, David Wagner, and we've subsequently appointed a new head coach that bears many similarities to him - a young, aspirational German from Borussia Dortmund II," said Huddersfield owner and chairman Dean Hoyle.

"Jan feels he can build on what has been achieved here and add to it. We're not ripping up what we've built here, we're trying to add to it and take it to the next level."

Huddersfield were promoted under Wagner in 2017 and survived in the English top-flight last season.

But they are in desperate trouble this season, bottom of the table with just two wins from 23 matches and 10 points from safety.

Hoyle pleaded with the club's fans to get behind Siewert.

"This is a challenging time for our club, make no mistake, but we have an exciting head coach on our hands, I'm sure," he said.

"He will give his all for this club and your support can make this a perfect environment to thrive."