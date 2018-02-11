Football: Huddersfield wallop Bournemouth for vital victory

Huddersfield Town snapped a five-match losing sequence to beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move out of the Premier League's relegation zone on Sunday.

Goals by Beninese striker Steve Mounie either side of halftime put Huddersfield into a deserved two-goal lead after Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas had cancelled out Alex Pritchard's early strike for the hosts with a precise finish.

Mounie headed in Aaron Mooy's free kick in the 27th minute to put the hosts back in front and Mounie struck again in the 66th minute with a superb finish after more good work by Mooy.

Rajiv van la Parra tucked away a stoppage time penalty to complete a satisfying afternoon for David Wagner's side.

Victory did come at a cost for Huddersfield with Australian midfielder Mooy leaving the pitch on a stretcher in the second half after a clash of knees.

The Premier League basement has taken on a revolving door feel with so many clubs involved in the relegation battle.

Huddersfield began their first Premier League season impressively but have struggled to replicate their early verve and had not won for eight games before Sunday.

"We needed a few minutes at the start where Bournemouth were strong but after that we played superb football. It was one of the performances of the season," manager Wagner said.

"It was our idea to press the opponent high up the pitch and win the ball. It was a fantastic afternoon for us."

While Bournemouth look relatively safe after recent wins against Arsenal and Chelsea in a seven-match unbeaten streak, manager Eddie Howe knows they cannot afford any loss of form.

"We should look as hungry if not hungrier than them, that's no excuse for us. Every game should be treated as a cup final," Howe, whose side are four points ahead of Huddersfield, said.

Pritchard swept in Mounie's pass after seven minutes for his first goal since joining the club but the home jitters returned when Stanislas took a touch before slotting an equaliser.

Mounie raised the mood and could have iced a fine individual display with a hat-trick had he been given the ball for the late penalty, but watched as Van la Parra took responsibility.

"The most important was the win, even if I wanted to take the penalty. I leave it for Rajiv (van la Parra)," he said.

