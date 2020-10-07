Football: Hughton replaces Lamouchi as Nottingham Forest manager

LONDON: Nottingham Forest appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton as manager on Tuesday, shortly after dismissing Sabri Lamouchi following a losing start to the new season.

Hughton, 61, returns to management for the first time since leaving Brighton in May 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Ireland international has Championship pedigree, having led both Brighton and Newcastle United to promotion during his spells in charge.

Lamouchi was sacked after Forest lost their first four Championship games of the new season, with Saturday's defeat by Bristol City leaving them 22nd in the second-tier standings.

Twice European Cup winners Forest, who are winless in their last 10 league games, also suffered a 1-0 loss to Barnsley in League Cup first round last month.

A dismal end to last season ensured Forest finished seventh and outside the playoff positions on goal difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hughton's first assignment with Forest will be a trip to Blackburn Rovers Oct 17.

