Football: Hughton sacked as Brighton manager

BRIGHTON: Chris Hughton was sacked as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion after four-and-a-half years at the helm on Monday (May 13), the Premier League club said in a statement.

Hughton led Brighton into the top flight in 2017, ending a 34-year absence, and they have just survived their second season despite failing to win any of their last nine games.

"Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season," chairman Tony Bloom said.

"Chris has done an excellent job, first stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in successive seasons."

Hughton's final game in charge was Sunday's 4-1 home defeat by title-winning Manchester City.

Brighton, who reached this season's FA Cup semi-final, ended two points above the relegation zone with 36 points.

The club confirmed that Hughton's assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin had also left.

