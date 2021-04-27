Football: Ibrahimovic and Lukaku fined for verbal spat

LONDON: AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku have been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct following an investigation into a verbal clash between the pair during a Coppa Italia match in January.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Monday that Ibrahimovic had been fined €4,000 (US$4,834), Lukaku €3,000, AC Milan €2,000 and Inter €1,250.

The two former Manchester United team mates exchanged insults during the cup quarter-final on Jan 26 and Lukaku had to be restrained at the end of the first half after being left incensed by Ibrahimovic’s comments.

Both players were fined for “unsportsmanlike behaviour with provocative phrases”, while the clubs were punished due to their responsibility for the conduct of their players.

