Football: Ikone's late goal gives Lille 1-1 draw with Valencia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Substitute Jonathan Ikone blasted home an equaliser deep into stoppage time to give Lille a 1-1 draw against 10-man Valencia to secure the French side's first point in their Champions League Group H campaign on Wednesday (Oct 23).

The home side dominated throughout and created more than enough opportunities to win the game, but their defence was superbly sliced open midway through the second half as Denis Cheryshev put the visitors ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valencia had Mouctar Diakhaby sent off five minutes from time after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession, and Lille made the most of that advantage when Ikone struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a point.

Ajax Amsterdam top the group with six points, ahead of second-placed Chelsea on goal difference despite losing to the Londoners at home earlier on Wednesday.

Valencia are third on four points and Lille bottom on one point.

